Ace Combat 6 Coming to PS3? Looks That Way, Yo

If this blurry image is to be believed, Xbox 360 "exclusive" Ace Combat 6 will be ending up on the PS3 apparently sometime this year. Why shouldn't it be? We've known Ace Combat 6 is apparently a "timed exclusive" for almost a year now. The above scan from magazine PSM3 states:

Japan's favorite dogfighting series returns with a new made-up war, a brace of superweapons (best is the asteroid cannon), online co-op and a custom controller for superfans.

Well, that's super. Unless we're talking first party here, does the word "exclusive" mean anything to anyone? Like, at all?
Ace Combat Flying to PS3? [N4G via Digg via PS3 Fanboy]

