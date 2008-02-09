The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Activision Bets Against PS3 In US

Remember earlier this week when EA pretty much bet on the PS3 whomping the Xbox 360's ass in 2008 (and not in the cool, we're still friends, kinky way)? Well apparently not every publisher is betting on the platform. During a shareholder conference call, they stated that Nintendo would lead North American sales in 2008, with the 360 selling between 4 and 5 million units while the PS3 sold only 3 to 4 million units.

In other words, even major, industry-shaping publishers have no clue how the console wars will end. So don't feel bad if you can't decide between a PS3 and Xbox 360.

Activision Projects 2008 Hardware Sales [IGN via NextGeneration]

