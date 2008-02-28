Activision Didn't Buy Take-Two Because They Thought They Were Rubbish

Think EA were the only big publishers interested in snapping up Take-Two? Nunh-unh. Activision thought about it too. They mulled it over, clicked their tongues, asked a few friends what they thought, then decided against it. Why? Because they eventually decided Take-Two just weren't worth buying. Activision boss Bobby Kotick:
I think we've had - as we've said for a very long time, now - well-stated criteria for what we're interested in in an acquisition.
We've said that we need a history of profitability, good management, the proprietary technology for a franchise, history of multimillion unit sellers. They would have to be non-dilutive and operating margin accretive.
And, for us, Take-Two didn't fulfill those requirements. Maybe it does over the long-term for EA, but it doesn't for us.
Can we still get away with saying "oh snap?" No? Well, for now, it'll have to do.
Activision: Take-Two didn't fulfill our acquisition requirements [GI.biz]
