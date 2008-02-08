Activision Must Innovate With Tony Hawk's 10

Not everything went Activision's way last year. Tony Hawks Proving Ground, for example, looked rubbish compared to Skate, and sales reflected this, with EA's new series outselling Hawk's 2:1. Which when you consider the market for skate games didn't increase (the majority just opted for EA's better game) poses a problem for Activision. So they've sworn that the next Tony Hawk's will be innovative. Just like the last one was meant to be. And the one before. Ever hear about the boy who cried wolf, Acti? Ended up eaten by, well, a wolf. Food for thought.