Activision Now Offering Refunds For GH III Wii

So you bought Guitar Hero III on Wii, you got it home, and found out it only played in mono. Urgh. From there, things only got worse. Well, if you're jack of the whole fiasco, Activision are now offering you the chance to hit the big shiny red button on the whole sorry mess and bail out. If you visit the company's support page you're now given the option of a full refund for your purchase, which you can then take, return to your nearest gaming store and buy a game that doesn't give you months of customer support drama.
Guitar Hero® III Wii Refund [Activision]

