Activision Sued Over Blizzard Merger

Time for more crazy lawsuit news! Why? Because everyone loves crazy lawsuit news. The mighty Wayne County Employees' Retirement System are unhappy with the merger deal Vivendi and Activision signed last year, claiming that as shareholders they copped a bum deal:

The merger, stock purchase and tender offer, working in concert, convey control of Activision to Vivendi but fail to offer the Activision stockholders an opportunity to realize a true control premium for their stock.

And to think, there once was a time people had to work for their money. Cry me a river.

Investors sue Activision over Vivendi merger [GI.biz]