Activision Trademarks DJ Hero

Trademork is reporting that Activision has applied for a trademark for the name DJ Hero earlier this month. There's not a whole lot of details at the moment but in legal terms, the trademark refers to "computer game software and related instruction manual sold together as a unit; interactive video game programs; computer game discs; downloadable software for use in connection with computer games; video game controllers; interactive video game comprised of a CD or DVD sold as a unit with a video game controller."

Sounds suspiciously like Konami's Beatmania but it will be interesting to see how Activision would make the game their own. It also leaves me curious as to what the song list would be like.

DJ Hero [Trademork via Opposable Thumbs]