Adidas Brings Halo 3 To Its Feet

SNEAK? SNEAK!!!!!2008 is looking to be replete with video game shoes, with Nike issuing Skate or Die and 720-inspired shoes under its Nike SB line and Adidas pumping out a Halo branded pair of kicks. The Adidas Gil II Zero Halo Sneaker is one of many Gilbert Arenas-approved designs—remember the NBA Live 08 shoe?—featuring all-over Halo 3 branding, Bungie logos and a recognisable weapon pattern.

If you want to get your dogs on these sneakers, you better call in some hook-ups, as they're limited to 100 pairs worldwide. Complex, who has detailed pics of the pair, is giving away the whole line at some point, for anyone feeling lucky. Me? I'm sticking to the Nike SB 720s (and maybe the Skate or Dies), depending on how long I feel like camping out at Undefeated.

adidas Gil II Zero Halo Sneaker [Complex]

