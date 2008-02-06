AFK Cafe Leaves Keyboard Forever

With relatively speedy broadband available to most homes, the allure of the Internet cafe, and even the friendly LAN, is not what it once was. The thriving community of like-minded gamers looking for low pings and a safe environment away from the prying eyes of parents, significant others and correctional officers is dying a slow death.

Tipster Quadlex sends word that the AFK Cafe, based in Woolloongabba, Brisbane, has just closed its doors, citing financial strain and other commitments as the reasons for its demise.

According to Quadlex, AFK Cake was home to a variety of gamers, not just the electronic sort. Tabletop fans found solace within its walls, and the venue provide excellent food and atmosphere. Apparently the owners were a bit of alright too.

A disappointing day for Brisbane gamers and a reflection of the changing face of the pastime in general. You can read the owner's final statement after the jump.

It is my sad duty to inform you that, as of 3pm today, afk cafe (an internet cafe in Woolloongabba, Brisbane) is closed for good. For those of you who had organised events here (especially the Blood Bowl League and the Board Game group) or just like to hang out here, we're very sorry. It was a combination of financial and workload pressure that forced this closure, and while it may seem sudden it has been an option for a while. It is not a decision that has been made lightly. All those involved with the running of afk wish to extend a very grateful thank you to everyone who has offered their help and support while we've been open. Special thanks are due to our members and regulars, without whom we could not have made it this far. The money we have raised for Child's Play will still go towards gaming equipment for the Mater Children's Hospital, and we will let you know the results of that effort when it's wrapped up. We will be keeping the Livejournal community and Facebook group open for the next week or two for those who want to comment on or discuss the closure. http://www.facebook.com/group.php?gid=4988314698

http://community.livejournal.com/afk_cafe/

[Thanks Quadlex]