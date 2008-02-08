Afro Samurai Trailer Makes Surprise Appearance At DICE

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Like Afro Samurai? Excited about the Namco Bandai console game of the same name? Buddy, have we got the ghetto captured, shaky-cam video for you. During Roger Hector's DICE presentation today, the VP of Development at Namco Bandai Games showed off the first trailer for the game, which looks to stay true to the series' trademark art style. Hector showed off work in progress versions of Afro, in 2D and 3D form, a transition the character seemed to make with ease. Hopefully, we'll get a direct feed version of the above clip soon and put this whole bush league video capture job behind us.

