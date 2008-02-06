Age of Conan: Censored In Germany, But For US, Nipples Are GO

Funcom have announced that their upcoming MMO Age of Conan: Hyborian Adventures will be censored for...wait for it...the German market. The German version won't feature excessive violence, such as dismemberment and copious amounts of gore. It will, however, be the only edited version: contrary to reports from earlier today, the US version of the game will ship uncensored, and that includes lady-nipples. As for classification, it's got an M rating in the US, while it'll carry an 18+ rating in Europe (including Germany).

