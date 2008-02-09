AIAS Award Winners To Get Recognition At GameStops. Last night's winners at the 11th Annual Interactive Achievement Awards will not only get a sales boost from those who caught the awards online, they'll also get a kick in the sales pants from shoppers at GameStop. AIAS president Joseph Olin told DICE attendees today that the academy has partnered with the retailer to add special mention to games like Call of Duty 4: Modern Warfare, Rock Band, Assassin's Creed and others with a sticker calling out each game's win. That means you'll see yet another sticker on display cases at GameStop and EBgames across the country, promoting each title's "Game of the Year" status.