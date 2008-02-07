Al Lowe Says Google Hurts Adventure Games

For those who grew up in the early days of PC adventure gaming, Al Lowe needs no introduction. To those whom need such an introduction, Crecente is coming by your house later to use his feared hair whip fatality. Anyway, here's what the point and click adventure god had to say about developing adventure games in the modern gaming world:

No, not futile, but not mainstream either.

He continues:

They're not the majority audience as they were in the 80s. That same small slice of people who enjoy puzzle solving, being stuck, and figuring things out still exist. Of course, the Internet has hurt the puzzle aspect of adventure games. When you know that Google can find the answer to any puzzle, it's very tempting to go take a look!

He's right, part of the fun of those games was that, other than a few strategy guides, there was nowhere to turn for answers but to your PC dork friends. (And btw, did anyone ever beat Wayne's World? I never could.) Hit up Rock, Paper, Shotgun for the entire superb interview if you have any interest in Leisure Suit Larry, Police Quest, the history of modern gaming, etc etc etc. Seriously, this one is well worth the read. RPS Interview: Al Lowe [Rock, Paper, Shotgun]