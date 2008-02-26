The Cartoon Network's Adult Swim is back with another irreverent flash game to help you while away a lazy Monday morning. This time around they're taking on the Trauma Center series with the game Alan Probe: Amateur Surgeon. Join Alan, a pizza delivery guy whose truck's faithful meeting with a former doctor leads him to give up his day job in favor of performing unauthorised surgery in a dirty clinic. Open the patient with your pizza cutter, remove glass with salad tongs, close them up with your stapler and then cauterize the wound with your Zippo! Other available tools include a corkscrew, a car battery, and an Etch-A-Sketch? All the fun of surgery with none of those silly hygiene guidelines - plus his name is an anagram for Anal Probe! Top quality.

Alan Probe: Amateur Surgeon [Adult Swim Games - Thanks king_e_dawg!]