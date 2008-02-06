Alice and Corey Find a Pretty Posey

Kotaku is not, typically, a place of personal announcements, but I've long been a big fan of both Alice Taylor and Corey Doctorow's work. In fact, Alice still irregularly contributed to Kotaku. So I think it's fair to show off their latest endeavor: Poesy Emmeline Fibonacci Nautilus Taylor Doctorow, born 9 pounds, six ounces at home in a pool in London. Now to convince Alice to write some more bits for us in her "free time". That free time thing always cracks me up. Congrats guys!

