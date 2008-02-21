(Almost) Everything You Wanted To Know About WiiWare

Wanting a little more meat on your WiiWare info's bones? Nintendo of America's Tom Prata's got your back. He's finally disclosed some of the more intimate details regarding the service, and while we still don't know how much games are going to cost or which games, exactly, are going to be available at launch, we do now know a whole bunch of other stuff.

100 Games: Prata says that there should be around 100 games "available" when the service launches on May 12. But there's a catch. They won't all be available at once, with Nintendo choosing to adopt a Virtual Console-style delivery method and deliver only a few titles at a time.

Bedroom Coders Need Not Apply: When the service was first touted, it sounded like it Nintendo were going to be accommodating small teams with big ideas. Not necessarily true. What they actually meant was small teams from big companies; you still need to be a licensed developer to get a game on the service, and becoming a licensed developer in Nintendo's eyes is neither easy nor cheap.

Feature Sets: Developers will have access to the Wii's full suite of functionality, but will be forced to use none of it. In other words, if a game wants to use Wii Connect 24, save to an SD card and feature online multiplayer, great! If it just wants to be downloaded and played with a GameCube controller, great.

No Demos: You won't get to try before you buy. WiiWare won't be allowing users to download and play demos of a game before purchasing, as Nintendo felt that forcing them to come up with a potentially costly demo ran against the whole point of the service. Instead, it sounds like they just want you to check the Everybody's Nintendo Channel (which must be launching before May 12), watch a trailer or two and make your purchasing decision based off that. Kinda sucky, but then since you can't demo VC games either, hardly surprising.

