(Almost) Everything You Wanted To Know About WiiWare

Wanting a little more meat on your WiiWare info's bones? Nintendo of America's Tom Prata's got your back. He's finally disclosed some of the more intimate details regarding the service, and while we still don't know how much games are going to cost or which games, exactly, are going to be available at launch, we do now know a whole bunch of other stuff.
100 Games: Prata says that there should be around 100 games "available" when the service launches on May 12. But there's a catch. They won't all be available at once, with Nintendo choosing to adopt a Virtual Console-style delivery method and deliver only a few titles at a time.
Bedroom Coders Need Not Apply: When the service was first touted, it sounded like it Nintendo were going to be accommodating small teams with big ideas. Not necessarily true. What they actually meant was small teams from big companies; you still need to be a licensed developer to get a game on the service, and becoming a licensed developer in Nintendo's eyes is neither easy nor cheap.
Feature Sets: Developers will have access to the Wii's full suite of functionality, but will be forced to use none of it. In other words, if a game wants to use Wii Connect 24, save to an SD card and feature online multiplayer, great! If it just wants to be downloaded and played with a GameCube controller, great.
No Demos: You won't get to try before you buy. WiiWare won't be allowing users to download and play demos of a game before purchasing, as Nintendo felt that forcing them to come up with a potentially costly demo ran against the whole point of the service. Instead, it sounds like they just want you to check the Everybody's Nintendo Channel (which must be launching before May 12), watch a trailer or two and make your purchasing decision based off that. Kinda sucky, but then since you can't demo VC games either, hardly surprising.
Umm, this seems to be the list of let downs about Wiiware instead of things we would want to know.
Firstly, the 100 games being slowly released by Nintendo doesn't seem too bad. That is, if you haven't been gone through 4 weeks of single VC releases which we could have on WiiWare just as easily (or even not have any WiiWare games in some weeks).
Secondly (and this is the big one IMO) not allowing indie groups/developers to make games on WiiWare has just alienated that entire group to the Xbox Live and Playstation Network groups. While its great to see companies like Square Enix and Telltale on board, we wont get our own 'Everyday Shooter' (as in small time games not made by the big companies).
Thirdly, while its great that Nintendo isn't forcing every developer to use every aspect of the Wii, it doesn't seem that they are regulating any real kind of standard on WiiWare. Apart from getting their games rated for distribution Nintendo don't care if you make a game as broken as E.T for the 2600 (although when you have no one downloading your game I guess you would care in that case).
And finally, the lack of demos. While it doesn't matter to me (I wouldn't miss them that much honestly, after all we used to buy games through solely word of mouth once upon a time) there are A LOT of people who do want to 'try before they buy'. The fact that the competition already has this system in place that works shows how little Nintendo want to progress into the online community.
Sure I will be buying WiiWare games, after all who could resist an online enabled Dr.Mario game? But my point is that Nintendo needs to take a look at what other companies are doing for once (after all, these days people have slowed down with the 'zomg micro$oft and $ony copies others ideas' jokes)