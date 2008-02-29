AM3 Downloads For DS Delayed



The downloadable media service for the DS, originally set to be released in Japan this March, will be pushed back by a month into April. AM3, the company that will be providing the service dubbed DSVision, says that they've run into some challenges with the system's hardware, namely the adapter designed to accommodate a special min SD card in the DS card slot. Content providers want to see more save functionality with the adapter, according to AM3, which has lead to the delay while AM3 adds features. When the service eventually does become available, it'll provide content like videos and music, although no specific details yet on what that will entail.

