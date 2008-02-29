The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

PSA: The Witcher's First Season Drops At 7:00PM Tonight

AM3 Downloads For DS Delayed


The downloadable media service for the DS, originally set to be released in Japan this March, will be pushed back by a month into April. AM3, the company that will be providing the service dubbed DSVision, says that they've run into some challenges with the system's hardware, namely the adapter designed to accommodate a special min SD card in the DS card slot. Content providers want to see more save functionality with the adapter, according to AM3, which has lead to the delay while AM3 adds features. When the service eventually does become available, it'll provide content like videos and music, although no specific details yet on what that will entail.

DS Loses Vision For One Month [IGN]

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au decade-in-review feature

Our Favourite Games Of The Decade

Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles