Amazon Deals On Wii Games Friday

Amazon wants to make shopping for Wii games fun! This Friday, starting at 12:01 AM Pacific time, Amazon will be putting up a n unspecified Wii game as their Gold Box Deal of the Day, which will be available all day as long as supplies last. Then at 6 AM and every four hours after that until 10 PM, Amazon will be putting up Lighting Deals - games that are only available at the discounted price for those four hours. Sound like fun? Oh come on, you know you want to check Amazon.com every four hours to see what game they're going to discount. Just wish they wouldn't keep us in suspense. I don't want to wait until 6 PM Friday afternoon to discover that the last bargain Wii game of the day is Ninjabread Man.

