American Lost Odyssey Packaging Is An Exercise In Half Measures

Lost Odyssey comes on four, count 'em, four discs. Which creates a packaging dilemma for the folks at Xbox HQ. In Asia, the problem was solved by releasing a slightly fatter case, which housed all four discs on two little trays. An elegant solution. But the American version? They cram three discs into a case then stick the fourth in a paper envelope. Not so elegant.
Comments

  • rob_jedi @Rob_Jedi

    That is shonky. What does the PAL version look like?

    0
  • Jonathan Cox Guest

    would prefer the normal DVD case myself for the sake of continuity on my games shelf. Halo and Forza tins are pretty annoying already

    0

