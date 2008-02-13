American Lost Odyssey Packaging Is An Exercise In Half Measures

Lost Odyssey comes on four, count 'em, four discs. Which creates a packaging dilemma for the folks at Xbox HQ. In Asia, the problem was solved by releasing a slightly fatter case, which housed all four discs on two little trays. An elegant solution. But the American version? They cram three discs into a case then stick the fourth in a paper envelope. Not so elegant.

Wark & vexvegaz @ NeoGAF