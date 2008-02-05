The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

PSA: The Witcher's First Season Drops At 7:00PM Tonight

An Early Look At Fable 2 Achievements

We won't dare put a date on Fable 2, but we now have a developer-sourced impression of what the Peter Molyneux-led role-playing game's achievements will look like. Mike West, lead scripter at Lionhead Studios, explains in a recent blog posting just how the team has determined the set of Xbox Live Achievements that will be incorporating into Fable 2, praising and poo-pooing how his peers handled the task.

The currently unnamed achievements run the gamut from story-driven milestones to those won in combat to a handful of "secret" gamerscore boosters. Even though West dogs Eternal Sonata for being littered with "secret" achievements and talks up statistics that say such things discourage games sales, if they had their druthers, there'd be more.

Read on for West's analysis of how others handled it, such as Mistwalker's Blue Dragon achievements ("Terrible").

Achievements, What Achievements? [Fable Dev Blog - thanks, Amandeep!]

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au decade-in-review feature

Our Favourite Games Of The Decade

Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles