An Interview With Street Fighter IV Producer Yoshinori Ono

On the last day of GDC, while we didn't have a chance to actually participate in our 3-way Kotaku Street Fighter IV Tournament To The Death, we did have a chance to sit down (or more aptly put, stand up) with Street Fighter IV producer Yoshinori Ono. Even after hours of interviews, he was still boyishly enthused about the game and willing to answer all of Crecente's frothing fanboy questions (like, how awesome will SFIV be, kinda super awesome, or really super awesome?). I was just pleased to hear that we have the same favourite character: Dhalsim.