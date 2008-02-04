The Animal Crossing movie has so far only been released in Japan. And looks - as far as movies go - awful. As if Animal Crossing fans give two hoots! They're only in it for the fangasm, and a fangasm is what they're sure to get after watching this. Since the movie is Japan-only, and there's no plans to release the movie outside of Japan, a team of fansubbers have translated the entire thing and put it up on YouTube. Worth a watch to get reacquainted with the breezy theme song, but if you plan on watching it after that - where it becomes you watching somebody else play Animal Crossing - there's something very, very wrong with you.
Animal Crossing Movie [Part 1, via Go Nintendo]
Animal Crossing Movie Fansubbed, Free
