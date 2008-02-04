Animal Crossing Movie Fansubbed, Free

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

The Animal Crossing movie has so far only been released in Japan. And looks - as far as movies go - awful. As if Animal Crossing fans give two hoots! They're only in it for the fangasm, and a fangasm is what they're sure to get after watching this. Since the movie is Japan-only, and there's no plans to release the movie outside of Japan, a team of fansubbers have translated the entire thing and put it up on YouTube. Worth a watch to get reacquainted with the breezy theme song, but if you plan on watching it after that - where it becomes you watching somebody else play Animal Crossing - there's something very, very wrong with you.
