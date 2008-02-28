Another GameSpot Reviewer Leaves The CNet Mothership The GameSpot review pool has just become a bit shallower, as Jason Ocampo has announced that he too will be leaving the site for an unspecified "opportunity." Ocampo broke the news in the latest edition of The Hotspot podcast, adding his name to the list of recently and dearly departed GameSpot review staff. Godspeed, Jason and thanks for the quick tip, Daniel.
