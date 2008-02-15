The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

PSA: The Witcher's First Season Drops At 7:00PM Tonight

Another New SFIV Character Revealed

Famitsu has posted pictures of another new face appearing in the fourth installment of the Street Fighter series, and it's a big blond guy! Named Abel, he is a rather muscular bloke wearing white hand guards, blue shin guards, tight white shorts and a blue shirt of some sort. Billed as "The man with no past", Abel seems to have amnesia - a first for a video game character. From the always deadly accurate translation tool, Babelfish:

On the basis of little clue, plain gauze dollar - the young person who continues to chase the remnant. The troop you train and you use the comprehensive grapple technique which seems. At first glance is not sociable, but the person we do not dislike, being raw serious, polite character. Past memory is lost.

Okay then. I thought they were going to focus on introducing new female characters myself, though judging from the recent Chun Li screenshots we can't rule out that gender is among the things Abel forgot.

More Abel Pics Here [Famitsu - Thanks SGeek!]

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au decade-in-review feature

Our Favourite Games Of The Decade

Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles