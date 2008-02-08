Another PS3 Game Has A Mandatory 5GB Install?

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

And it's...Hot Shots Golf 5. Really? Hot Shots Golf 5? Look, small mandatory installs, those are fine. We've had plenty of those before. And with a game like Devil May Cry 4, you can understand a developer wanting to get the most out of the hardware (even if they should have given us the option of an install). The trade-off - ie fast loading times - for a big game like that, people are OK with. But Hot Shots Golf 5? If the final retail build ships like this, a 20-odd-minute wait and 5GB of HDD space for a cartoon golf game is taking the piss. Dear PS3 developers: this is a worrying trend. Please stop.
PS3 Fanboy hands-on: Hot Shots Golf Out of Bounds [PS3 Fanboy]

