Arcade Flyer Art Saturday: Computer Space

In almost a year and a half of doing Arcade Flyer Art Saturday I would have been hard pressed to choose a favorite. Until now. What makes this one particularly notable is that Computer Space was designed by Nolan Bushnell and Ted Dabney for Nutting Inc. prior to their founding of Atari in 1972. It also happens to be the very first commercially available arcade video game. Here is the description of the gameplay from the back of the flyer which I have posted after the jump along with the flyer for the two player version.

"EXCITING PLAYER ACTION occurs as coin is inserted and start button is pushed to activate the unit. A rocket ship appears out of nowhere and at the same instant the once friendly flaying saucer begins firing missiles at the rocket ship. Now at the controls of the rocket ship, you begin to evade the missiles bearing down on you and maneuver into position to fire your own missiles at the saucers. The thrust motors from your rocket ship, the rocket turning signals, the firing of your missiles and the explosions fill the air with the sights and sounds of combat as you battle against the saucers for the highest score. Outscore or hit the saucers with your missiles more times than they hit you for extended play in hyperspace. Attain hyperspace and the playfield turns white and gives you a vision of daylight in outer space. Thrill to the reality of controlling your own rocket ship in gravity-free outer space. Battle the saucers in a duel of wits and coordination!"

It plays a little bit like Asteroids and you can see a small snippet of the gameplay here. But in the end, who cares about the gameplay, they didn't even bother to put it on the front of the flyer. In this case it's all about the incredible cabinet and of course the sultry model with a flash of panty. Panties: selling video games since 1971.

[flyers courtesy TAFA]