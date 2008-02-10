Arcade Flyer Art Saturday: Ghouls 'N Ghosts

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Three years after their hit with Ghosts 'N Goblins, Capcom continued the adventures Arthur and his heart boxer shorts with Ghouls 'N Ghosts. The gameplay was essentially the same as Ghosts 'N Goblins with a few additional moves such as the ability to shoot weapons straight into the air and being able to shoot while jumping. This game also introduced Arthur's special gold armor. After the arcade, the game was ported to a wide variety of systems including Sega Master System, Sega Mega-Drive, Sega Saturn, PS1, Sharp X68000, Supergrafx and the Virtual Console on the Wii. Much like it's predecessor, Ghouls 'N Ghosts is considered to one of the most punishingly difficult games of the time.

Wow, what terrific art on this one. It really evokes a time period and I could easily see this graphic on the cover of a Choose You Own Adventure book. The central figure (Arthur) looks one of the myriad D&D stickers I had on my binders in school that got me regularly roughed up by the cool kids. Given it's comic book feel I wouldn't be surprised to find out that they used this for advertising the game in kid's magazines during its era. The logo is pretty great too. I always love the combo of flames and blood. Classic.

[flyer courtesy TAFA]

  • rob_jedi @Rob_Jedi

    Ah this drags up memories of old beat up arcade stand ups at old water parks way too far out west from the city.

