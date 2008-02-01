Arcana Heart Brings Girl-on-Girl Brawling Home

The release of Examu's arcade fighter Arcana Heart on North American shores may not get you hot and bothered, but this is pure girl on girl 2D fighting action we're talking about, kids. Every anime girl archetype you can muster up is covered, from pink-haired teens in school girl outfits to green-haired teens in school girl outfits. Cute ninja, cat-eared lasses, the odd maiden and vampire girl—they're all in here. And for a budget price of $US 30? You really can't go wrong.

Atlus is bringing it out of Japan on March 3, so dust off your PlayStation 2s and Hori arcade sticks.

