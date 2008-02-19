The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

PSA: The Witcher's First Season Drops At 7:00PM Tonight

Are These Red Faction III Screens?

Maybe. And if you asked how they popped up, I'd say they were stolen (they're originally from a small Dutch forum). Which would explain why they're so rough, because only an early, early build of a game would look that bad. And how many companies would willingly release screens looking like this? So ignore the textures, etc, and focus more on the unique... brown, militaristic sci-fi setting. Oh, and that it looks to have ditched the first-person view in favour of third-person, which would make running around a brown, sci-fi setting wielding an enormous hammer a lot easier on your depth perception.

rf32.jpg First Images Of Red Faction: Guerilla [2Qr @ NeoGAF]

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au decade-in-review feature

Our Favourite Games Of The Decade

Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles