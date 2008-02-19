Are These Red Faction III Screens?

Maybe. And if you asked how they popped up, I'd say they were stolen (they're originally from a small Dutch forum). Which would explain why they're so rough, because only an early, early build of a game would look that bad. And how many companies would willingly release screens looking like this? So ignore the textures, etc, and focus more on the unique... brown, militaristic sci-fi setting. Oh, and that it looks to have ditched the first-person view in favour of third-person, which would make running around a brown, sci-fi setting wielding an enormous hammer a lot easier on your depth perception.
First Images Of Red Faction: Guerilla [2Qr @ NeoGAF]
