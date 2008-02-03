Arizona GameStop Robbed, Money and PS3 Stolen

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

GameStopLogo.gifTwo armed men robbed a GameStop store in Arizona on Tuesday, taking with them some cash and a PS3. The two men had apparently been casing the store and then went in around closing time demanding money and then forcing the clerk get them a PS3 from storage before escaping on foot. While I certainly don't condone robbery, but if you're going to go to all the trouble to hold up a game store and take the time to make the clerk go in the back and get you a PS3, wouldn't you probably load up on other stuff too? (Insert "Not enough titles for the PS3" joke here) If you're going to do the crime and risk jail time, at least make it worth it.

Men rob game shop, demand Playstation [AZCentral]

