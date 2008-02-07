The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Assassin's Creed PC Out In March, Brings Exclusive Content

Perhaps to compensate PC owners for the delay (and to entice those put off by the game's shortcomings), Ubisoft have today announced that the PC version of Assassin's Creed will not only be shipping in March, but that it will contain exclusive content not found in the 360/PS3 version. This comes in the way of four new types of pre-assassination investigations, adding a pinch of variety to perhaps the game's most tiresome element. The game will be out at the end of March, but remember, them system requirements be steep.

London, UK - February 6, 2008 - Today Ubisoft, one of the world's largest video game publishers, unveiled Assassin's Creed™ for PC will be available at retailers end of March.

Following in the wake of the critically acclaimed and worldwide console hit Assassin's Creed, the PC version entitled "Assassin's Creed™, Director's cut edition" will feature four brand new exclusive types of investigations, thus providing even more ways for players to explore the various locations of the Third Crusade.

Players will assume the role of the main character, Altair, and will work to stop hostilities by suppressing both sides of the conflict and experience the art of a master assassin. With more than 5 million units of the console versions sold to date worldwide since its mid-November 2007 launch, Assassin's Creed PC is set to expand upon this success.

"We are thrilled to bring Assassin's Creed to an eager PC audience and we anticipate the game will resonate with them just has it has across the other platforms," said John Parkes, EMEA Marketing Director at Ubisoft. "Assassin's Creed is a game that must be experienced firsthand to fully understand how dynamic and meaningful this title has become for video game fans worldwide."

Assassin's Creed for PC is rated "18+" by PEGI.

  • Lev Arris Guest

    Yay, it's been a long wait, but finally I'll be able to stick things in people on my PC.

    0
  • purplesfinx @PurpleSfinx

    Wow, four new investigation types? Won't that double the current amount? (Interrogation, eavesdropping, pickpocketing, informer.)

    This is good news, new content will be a great addition for some people. That being said, I think people are being a little harsh on Assassin's Creed. It hardly had the polish in presentation as some of last year's amazing games like Bioshock, but it was FUN and very engaging - I simply loved it. The point being that if you are thinking of buying Assassin's Creed for PC based solely on there being extra content over your consoling-friends, it's probably not for you. If, however, you were thinking about getting the game anyway, and your PC can handle it, this is a worthy title to pick up that'll have an added bonus over the other versions.

    0

