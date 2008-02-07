Assassin's Creed PC Out In March, Brings Exclusive Content

Perhaps to compensate PC owners for the delay (and to entice those put off by the game's shortcomings), Ubisoft have today announced that the PC version of Assassin's Creed will not only be shipping in March, but that it will contain exclusive content not found in the 360/PS3 version. This comes in the way of four new types of pre-assassination investigations, adding a pinch of variety to perhaps the game's most tiresome element. The game will be out at the end of March, but remember, them system requirements be steep.

London, UK - February 6, 2008 - Today Ubisoft, one of the world's largest video game publishers, unveiled Assassin's Creed™ for PC will be available at retailers end of March.

Following in the wake of the critically acclaimed and worldwide console hit Assassin's Creed, the PC version entitled "Assassin's Creed™, Director's cut edition" will feature four brand new exclusive types of investigations, thus providing even more ways for players to explore the various locations of the Third Crusade.

Players will assume the role of the main character, Altair, and will work to stop hostilities by suppressing both sides of the conflict and experience the art of a master assassin. With more than 5 million units of the console versions sold to date worldwide since its mid-November 2007 launch, Assassin's Creed PC is set to expand upon this success.

"We are thrilled to bring Assassin's Creed to an eager PC audience and we anticipate the game will resonate with them just has it has across the other platforms," said John Parkes, EMEA Marketing Director at Ubisoft. "Assassin's Creed is a game that must be experienced firsthand to fully understand how dynamic and meaningful this title has become for video game fans worldwide."

Assassin's Creed for PC is rated "18+" by PEGI.