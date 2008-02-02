The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

PSA: The Witcher's First Season Drops At 7:00PM Tonight

Asteroids Coffee Table, Helloooo Compromise

m1pXgoTTR4gir3h3sgBwYnp7_400.jpgAll those gaming figurines are neat and everything, but the last thing I want to be doing is explaining who Cloud is and how he carries such a large sword without his arm falling off during a dinner party. And multiply that statement times a thousand for my wife.

Items like this Asteroids coffee table balance that gaming yin with having a house that doesn't look straight out of a Pokemon episode yang. It's subtle, classy and will match just about any couch you can throw at it. But only 50 will be produced in a limited run this year, proving once again that anyone who says happiness comes free is a fucking delusional bastard. Check out the "Invasion" version after the jump.

invasion.jpg
Brand New, Your Retro [Mostly This: via Wonderland]

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au decade-in-review feature

Our Favourite Games Of The Decade

Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles