The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

PSA: The Witcher's First Season Drops At 7:00PM Tonight

Atlus Infects Wii With Octomania

For many gamers, the name Atlus has become synonymous with quality, quirky Japanese RPGs - so here's a budget-priced puzzle game for the Nintendo Wii. Bit of a curve ball there really, but I have faith in the company. Developed by Idea Factory and published by Conspiracy, Octomania features a crazy story, a crazy setting, crazy characters, and probably the most crazy bit - online multiplayer. A puzzle game with online multiplayer for the Nintendo Wii, for only $US 19.99? Personally I suspect this is some sort of trap. Maybe the case has a bear trap in it or something. Those Atlus folks are damn sneaky. Look for either cutesy online puzzle action or a bear trap taking your hand off at the forearm for your Nintendo Wii come March 11th.

octomania_screen_1octomania_screen_2octomania_screen_3octomania_screen_4

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au decade-in-review feature

Our Favourite Games Of The Decade

Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles