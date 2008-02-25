Aussie Government Considering R18+ Rating For Video Games?

Next month, the Australian government will again discuss the necessity for an R18+ rating for video games, according to a story over a the SMH. The article states that the SCAG, or Standing Committee of Attorneys-General, will toss the issue around at its next meeting on March 28.

This fact was confirmed by a spokesperson for Bob Debus, the Minister for Home Affairs.

Note that this means the issue will be debated, not that an R rating will definitely be implemented. So keep the corks on your champagne bottles folks, at least for now.

Last year Activision had its fair share of difficulties with the OFLC when Soldier of Fortune: Payback was refused classification. Of course, Activision revised the game to remove the offending elements, and the new build was subsequently given the okay. Good news, right? Not really, seeing as the whole point of the game was its ridiculous amounts of blood and dismemberment.

All I can say is if the rating does get the nod - it's about bloody time.

R-rated games may be on shelves soon [SMH.com.au, thanks to everyone who sent in a tip!]