Balrog's Street Fighter Sense Tells Him There's Something Wrong

Little old, I know, but there's been some new additions since the original, so bear with me. These are a bunch of nerdcore raps by Turbo. Turbo loves him some Street Fighter II. Turbo also loves him some Balrog. Maybe a little too much. Above, Balrog's tale of SFII bonus stages, while you can click through for odes to both Vega and Chun Li.
Vega
Chun Li
ScrambleTV [Youtube, via insert credit]
