The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

PSA: The Witcher's First Season Drops At 7:00PM Tonight

Bangai-O DS Hits Japan On March 19

It's been announced that Bangai-O Spirits, Treasure's upcoming handheld version of its cheek-pinchingly adorable slice of bullet hell pie, will be out in Japan on March 19. Same day as Echocrome! Which is of course relevant to everyone able to work an import store's online store, seeing as with Bangai-O an ability to understand what's being said comes a distant second to being able to make an entire screen explode.
[Treasure, via GhostSeed @ GAF]

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au decade-in-review feature

Our Favourite Games Of The Decade

Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles