Bangai-O DS Hits Japan On March 19

It's been announced that Bangai-O Spirits, Treasure's upcoming handheld version of its cheek-pinchingly adorable slice of bullet hell pie, will be out in Japan on March 19. Same day as Echocrome! Which is of course relevant to everyone able to work an import store's online store, seeing as with Bangai-O an ability to understand what's being said comes a distant second to being able to make an entire screen explode.

[Treasure, via GhostSeed @ GAF]