Bangai-O Spirits Coming Stateside

A happy day for fans of the Dreamcast classic Bangai-O, as D3Publisher of America and lovable, cuddly Japanese developer Treasure announce the DS version of the game for North American release later this year. Combining two of Treasure's greatest strengths - puzzle games and shooters - the original Bangai-O was one of the developer's most definitive titles. The DS version features local wireless co-op gameplay for 1-4 players, a powerful level editor, and probably the neatest feature of all - level transfer using sound. The level editor saves files as sound, which can then be transmitted to other DS systems via the built-in microphone, or save them on a PC for upload and sharing via the internet. Players can even use this Sound Load feature to transfer gameplay footage, which means someone needs to come up with a flash app that translates the sound files and set up a website ASAP. Bangai-O Spirits should be hitting US shores sometime in Q2 2008.

D3Publisher of America and Renowned Japanese Developer TREASURE Bring Nintendo DS Game Bangai-O Spirits to North American Markets

New Sound Load Technology Allows Data Transfer Via Sound Files for the First Time Ever on Nintendo DS Handheld Systems

LOS ANGELES—(BUSINESS WIRE)—A jewel of a game will cross the Pacific and delight gamers as Bangai-O Spirits was confirmed today for the North American market by D3Publisher of America, Inc., a publisher and developer of interactive entertainment software. Bangai-O Spirits is a compelling blend of twitch-fest shooter and puzzler genres, seasoned with strategic and tactical elements. Developed in the eccentric, much-loved style of TREASURE Co., Ltd., it is a re-imagination of their '90s cult classic game Bangai-O, perfected for the Nintendo DS™ handheld system. Bangai-O Spirits will incorporate a powerful level editor tool, as well as revolutionary new technology known as Sound Load that allows gamers to transfer data among DS systems via sound files—a first for DS handheld systems. The game is scheduled for release in the second quarter of 2008.

"It is an honor to bring a ground-breaking game by a respected developer like TREASURE to North American game enthusiasts," said Yoji Takenaka, chief operating officer, D3PA. "Bangai-O Spirits contains many key elements that define a truly enjoyable videogame—the innovation in both technology and gameplay make this a must-have title for everyone who owns a DS system."

Bangai-O Spirits provides gamers with addictive shooter gameplay, punishing supermoves and a sensory overload of fireworks onscreen, with strategic and tactical elements and TREASURE's quirky design style. The game also offers co-op, competitive multiplayer for 1-4 players via local wireless, a powerful level editor tool which allows players to edit in-game levels or create new ones from scratch, and the revolutionary new ability to transfer data among DS systems through sound data transfer technology known as Sound Load.

Never before utilized for DS systems, the Sound Load technology in Bangai-O Spirits allows players to transfer level data among DS handheld systems via the use of sound and the DS microphone. This technology works by taking the level data and turning it into a sound file which is output through the host DS speaker. This data is then interpreted through the microphone of the recipient DS, and the level transfer is complete!

It is also possible to upload and circulate sound files of level data from Bangai-O Spirits online via the Internet, or to save files to a recording device like a PC or jump drive for transport and distribution, allowing gamers to catalog, share and compare levels online easily with gamers all over the world! Widening the range of play and interaction even further, gamers can also deliver high score and gameplay footage as transferable sound files by using Sound Load. More details about this unique feature will be forthcoming soon.

Bangai-O Spirits for Nintendo DS is developed by TREASURE Co., Ltd. and is currently rated "RP" (Rating Pending) by the ESRB.