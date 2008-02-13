The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

PSA: The Witcher's First Season Drops At 7:00PM Tonight

Bashcraft Numero 2, Inafune Numero 3 (Does Not Compute)

Earlier, I appeared on the Bionic Commando podcast and rambled on about pointless things and got in an argument with some Capcom dude. Good times. The official word from Capcom is that the podcast I appeared on is the second most downloaded BC podcast. The first is where the team discussed Bionic Commando Rearmed, the second was me droning on and on and the third was when Mega Man creator Keiji Inafune showed up. Hello craziness! That's just makes no sense whatsoever. So please, do humanity a huge favor and go download the crap outta the Inafune podcast. That guy made Dead Rising and Onimusha, I sit at home in my underwear and misspell words all day. He has insight into the gaming industry and should be second! Not me, dammit!
Do The World a Favor, Listen to Inafune [Bionic Commando][Pic]

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au decade-in-review feature

Our Favourite Games Of The Decade

Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles