Battle For The White House Features Gut Punching, Purple Suits

obama.jpg Cell games are boring. US presidential primaries are boring. But combine the two and have Hillary Clinton taking a poorly-aimed swing at Guliani's package? Now we're talking. This is Gameloft's Battle for the White House. Think of it as Wii Sports for your phone. With politicians. And probably the snazziest suit Barrack Obama could ever hope to be seen in.

