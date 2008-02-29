Battlefield: Bad Company Impressions

I'd been playing around with the Bad Company beta for a few days when McWhertor asked me what I thought of it.
"It's OK," I said. "Hey, is this the one that's free, or that other one?"
McWhertor tells me I'm confusing it with Battlefield Heroes.
"How much are they charging for it?"
"$US 60"
"WTF! That's insane, it's fun, but $US 60?"
But ten minutes later I'm back on the game and I can't seem to stop playing it. I even sneak in a piddly five minutes of playing between the time I put the Lemon Chicken in the stove and I need to come back up to check on it.
It's an addiction!
