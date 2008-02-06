The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Battlefield Heroes Goes Back To The Drawing Board

Sure, Battlefield Heroes' pricing model is new to the series, but everything else? Old old old. In his developer blog, senior producer Ben Cousins explains that the whole point of the new game was for the series to return to the comical, "crazy unrealistic" style of Battlefield 1942, and for players to "get to the fun" quicker, which I'm taking to mean no more long slogs to the front if you missed your spot in the jeep. Some more information revealed include the fact the game's based on the Battlefield 2142 engine, it'll include more RPG elements and that the new microtransaction pricing structure was inspired by EA Korea's online version of FIFA.
