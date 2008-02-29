The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

BattleStations: Midway Gets Sequel

Last year's Battlestations: Midway was a great idea! Letting you jump from ship to plane to submarine in a battle is every History Channel junkie's dream. It's just a shame the execution couldn't quite match the idea. Oh well! It sold well enough, and had enough potential, that Eidos are taking another crack at it, announcing today the game's sequel, Battlestations: Pacific. It's largely the same deal, though interestingly it's also letting you take control of the Japanese forces, with two single-player campaigns on offer, one for each side (the first game only had a US campaign). Virtually distasteful kamikaze, anyone?
Eidos reassumes Battlestations [GameSpot]

