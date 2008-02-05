BBC Program Terribly Upset With Brain Training

The BBC's Watchdog program is upset with Brain Training. Very upset! Host Nicky Campbell has criticised the game and accused it of "discrimination", after hearing testimony from folks who can't be understood by the game thanks to their strong accents. That'd be northerners, Scots, Northern Irish, and Welsh, then. In other words, nearly half the population of the United Kingdom. My advice: learn to deal with the disappointment, and move on. Many Americans and Australians, and in particular New Zealanders and South Africans, are all in the same boat, and our lives aren't lying in ruins just yet.

