Be Creative and Win a PSP Slim + Disgaea: Afternoon of Darkness

Two days ago KOEI/THQ approached us with a spectacular competition. All you need to do is be creative. Paint/draw/build/craft/conjure something anime/manga related, take a photo (or in the case of digital art, a preview JPEG) and send it in via our tips email with the subject "Disgaea competition". Take note that if you can make it Disgaea-themed, it'll increase your chances.
A PSP Slim with a copy of Disgaea: Afternoon of Darkness is up for grabs, along with four copies of the game for the runners-up.
You can enter as many times as you like. Just don't spam us with the same entry - if you get the automated reply, it means we received it.
For more information, including terms and conditions, see the original post!
Win a PSP Slim & Disgaea: Afternoon of Darkness [Kotaku Australia] Disgaea: Afternoon of Darkness [Official site]
