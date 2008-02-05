Be Nintendo Beta Tester. Maybe Test Mario Kart Wii?

For those who want to beta test Nintendo games in Japan, listen up: Nintendo is looking for folks to beta what's rumoured to be Mario Kart Wii. Working hours are Monday to Friday, 10am to 5pm. There's only an hour break for lunch, and the salary starts at ¥900 ($US 8.40) per hour with the possibility of a raise. Travel expenses and health insurance are covered as well. The trial period last two weeks, while the actual gig could last up to six months. Interested parties should be aware that the testing will be done at Nintendo's Kyoto Research Center. Not too shabby, this.

Nintendo Part Time Gig [Nintendo.co.jp]