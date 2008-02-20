Yes, yes. It's that time again. Time to ruthlessly ban people! That's right, next Monday (Feb. 25th) is everyone's favorite Kotakuday, Ban Monday. While we adore the commenters who add something to the comment section, we abhor the ones who detract from it and spam it with their drivel. We ban here at Kotaku. Ban like crazy. So please do not confuse our comment sections with your run-of-the-mill forum, boards, blah blah. We're not your buddies! We're very bitter and mean!! For those who don't know, here's how it's gonna go down: Send us the commenter page for anyone that should get the axe. If we agree (even slightly), we'll swing. And swing hard. Though! No ban gloating. Gloating leads to Ban Hammer backfire, which could cause you to get the boot. Tuesday we'll be back better, lighter, strong and faster. Onward!
Be Prepared, The Blood Letting Is Coming
Trending Stories Right Now
What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?
2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
Our Favourite Games Of The Decade
Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.
Comments
Be the first to comment on this story!
Comment Voting
Up Votes
Down Votes
Only logged in users may vote for comments!
Please log in or register to gain access to this feature.
Get Permalink