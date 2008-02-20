Be Prepared, The Blood Letting Is Coming

Yes, yes. It's that time again. Time to ruthlessly ban people! That's right, next Monday (Feb. 25th) is everyone's favorite Kotakuday, Ban Monday. While we adore the commenters who add something to the comment section, we abhor the ones who detract from it and spam it with their drivel. We ban here at Kotaku. Ban like crazy. So please do not confuse our comment sections with your run-of-the-mill forum, boards, blah blah. We're not your buddies! We're very bitter and mean!! For those who don't know, here's how it's gonna go down: Send us the commenter page for anyone that should get the axe. If we agree (even slightly), we'll swing. And swing hard. Though! No ban gloating. Gloating leads to Ban Hammer backfire, which could cause you to get the boot. Tuesday we'll be back better, lighter, strong and faster. Onward!