Bedingfield's Pocketfull of Sunshine (Simlish Mix)

Electronic Arts today announced the line-up of artists who will be making musical appearances in their upcoming Sims 2 expansion pack FreeTime. Among the list is English siren Natasha Bedingfield who actually rerecorded her recent single Pocketful of Sunshine for the game in Simlish. That's right, the song was translated to the Sims invented tongue and then she had to learn and sing it. Sounds kinda cool, though my wife's convinced she's just babbling.

Bedingfield's music video was also recreated using a Sim singer look-a-like and all of the same moves. Check out the video above for a brief interview with the singer and some voiceover outtakes. I've posted the full Simish music video on the jump.

