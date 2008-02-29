The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

PSA: The Witcher's First Season Drops At 7:00PM Tonight

Bender Excited About Gears Of War 2 (Now With Added Brumak)

John DiMaggio is the voice of Bender. He's also the voice of Marcus Fenix, which is the more likely reason IGN were interviewing him, hoping no doubt that - as is becoming common these says - as a voice actor he'd spill the kind of games-related beans a developer wouldn't dare. DiMaggio didn't disappoint. He reveals that, like the PC version of the original, players will face off against a Brumak in Gears 2. He also says Franklin will be returning, then goes and loses himself with excitement:

Oh man, dude - there's new weapons, new beasts, there's a couple of new characters, and it's just badass.

Yes, that's wonderful, but is there story this time, John?

There just might be.

It looks cool as s—. The storylines are really cool and the relationships of the guys in the game - the sequences that explain things that are going on - they're a lot deeper.

Excellent!
Marcus Fenix Talks Gears of War 2 [IGN]

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au decade-in-review feature

Our Favourite Games Of The Decade

Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles