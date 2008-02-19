Bethesda Grows European Publishing Arm

Fallout 3 developer Bethesda looks to take a more direct approach to the European market as parent company ZeniMax Media opens a London office to facilitate self-publishing of titles across Europe under the Bethesda Softworks brand. Located in the heart of London's West End, ZeniMax Europe is being head up by industry vet Sean Brennan. "We are happy to be part of the ZeniMax family," said Sean "Building upon their great reputation and extending their direct reach throughout Europe and the UK is an exciting, new phase in the expansion of the company.

The first games to be published by the new office are the eagerly anticipated Fallout 3 and Rogue Warrior, which we haven't heard any new on in quite some time. Nice to know it still exists.