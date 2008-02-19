Bethesda Grows European Publishing Arm

Fallout 3 developer Bethesda looks to take a more direct approach to the European market as parent company ZeniMax Media opens a London office to facilitate self-publishing of titles across Europe under the Bethesda Softworks brand. Located in the heart of London's West End, ZeniMax Europe is being head up by industry vet Sean Brennan. "We are happy to be part of the ZeniMax family," said Sean "Building upon their great reputation and extending their direct reach throughout Europe and the UK is an exciting, new phase in the expansion of the company.
The first games to be published by the new office are the eagerly anticipated Fallout 3 and Rogue Warrior, which we haven't heard any new on in quite some time. Nice to know it still exists.
ZeniMax Media Opens London Office
Bethesda Softworks Establishes European Publishing Arm
16th February 2008 (London, England) - ZeniMax Media Inc., the parent company of Bethesda Softworks®, today announced it has begun direct publishing operations in Europe with the establishment of its London-based subsidiary, ZeniMax Europe Ltd. ZeniMax Europe will be publishing titles throughout UK/EMEA territories under the Bethesda Softworks brand.
Bethesda Softworks has a successful history as a developer and publisher of award-winning titles, most recently with The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion®, which won critical acclaim and countless Game of the Year awards. While continuing to work with strategic European distribution partners, ZeniMax Europe plans to deliver a range of compelling titles to the European market in the coming years, including the highly anticipated Fallout® 3 in Fall 2008.
"This is an important step for us as we look to expand our presence in markets outside of North America," said Robert Altman, CEO of ZeniMax Media Inc. "We want to establish direct relationships with retailers and distributors throughout Europe and the UK as we bring exciting titles like Fallout® 3 and Rogue Warrior™ to gamers worldwide."
The European operations of the Company will be headed by Sean Brennan, an industry veteran with over 20 years experience in the European markets. "We are happy to be part of the ZeniMax family," said Sean "Building upon their great reputation and extending their direct reach throughout Europe and the UK is an exciting, new phase in the expansion of the company."
Working alongside Brennan are Greg Baverstock, Director of Sales and Business Development, and Christina Camerota, Director of Marketing and Public Relations. With a wealth of industry experience, the team has recently settled into the Company's new European offices which are located in the heart of London's West end.
