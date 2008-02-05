The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

PSA: The Witcher's First Season Drops At 7:00PM Tonight

Better Than The Wii-mote Controller?

Not happy with the Wii-mote? Motus Corporation is working on a Wii-motesque controller for consoles and PCs. Dubbed the "Darwin," the controller has better and more realistic control says the manufacturer thanks to greater gyroscope and accelerometer complexity. The company has built super realistic controllers for golfers to practice their swing, and this background gives an edge says Motus. Apparently, the Darwin aligns itself with magnetic north and knows where it is in space. The Darwin will be out later this year and retailing in the $US 79 ~ $US 99 ballpark.
Darwin Controller [Giz]

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au decade-in-review feature

Our Favourite Games Of The Decade

Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles