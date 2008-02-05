Better Than The Wii-mote Controller?

Not happy with the Wii-mote? Motus Corporation is working on a Wii-motesque controller for consoles and PCs. Dubbed the "Darwin," the controller has better and more realistic control says the manufacturer thanks to greater gyroscope and accelerometer complexity. The company has built super realistic controllers for golfers to practice their swing, and this background gives an edge says Motus. Apparently, the Darwin aligns itself with magnetic north and knows where it is in space. The Darwin will be out later this year and retailing in the $US 79 ~ $US 99 ballpark.
Darwin Controller [Giz]
